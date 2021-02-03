Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

