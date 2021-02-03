Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 177,882 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $172.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

