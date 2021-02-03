Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVCHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

