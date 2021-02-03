Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.87 and last traded at $90.68. 5,945,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,141,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $53,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.