Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.87 and last traded at $90.68. 5,945,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,141,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,279. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $53,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

