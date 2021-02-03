Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.48% of Owens Corning worth $285,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. 11,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,720. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

