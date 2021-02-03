OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00104204 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003022 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

