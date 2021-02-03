Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 1,153,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

