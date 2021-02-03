Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

