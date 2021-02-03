Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,980 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.13% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $16,433,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 81.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $533.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

