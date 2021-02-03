PAC Global One Day Volume Reaches $34,172.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $34,172.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,019,259,960 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

