Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 2,777,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.87 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

