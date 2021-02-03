Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $276,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,050 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,904. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

