Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,824 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

