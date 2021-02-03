Palladium Partners LLC Has $43.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.92 and its 200 day moving average is $274.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.