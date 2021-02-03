Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

