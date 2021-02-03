Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

1/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00.

1/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $370.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $391.00.

12/18/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $365.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $292.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $387.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.84. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,803,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

