PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $2.37 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $253.16 million and $51.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065815 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238305 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 169,882,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,027,557 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.