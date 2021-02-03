Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.06

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.06 and traded as high as $37.05. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 834,668 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.06. The firm has a market cap of £213.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.88.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

