Paparazzi (PAZZI) Achieves Market Cap of $9,290.37

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $9,290.37 and approximately $442.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 69% against the dollar.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

