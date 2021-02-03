Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGRE opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

