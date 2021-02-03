Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $83.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $307.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $174,882.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

