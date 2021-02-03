Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.19. 13,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.