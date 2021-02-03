Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Parker-Hannifin worth $315,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $116,018,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.11. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,630. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

