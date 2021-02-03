ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 50.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $764,347.11 and approximately $55.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,534.33 or 0.99920518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

