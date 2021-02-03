Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0017

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $688,725.39 and approximately $10,051.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

