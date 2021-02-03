Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce sales of $219.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $492.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

