PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 9,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in PAVmed by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

