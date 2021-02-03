PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.