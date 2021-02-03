Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $412.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.78. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

