PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.31.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.97. The company had a trading volume of 301,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

