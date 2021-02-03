PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.87. 306,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

