PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 180,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,913 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 371,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

