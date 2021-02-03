PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $251.09. The stock had a trading volume of 198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

