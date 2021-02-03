PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $363,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

PayPal stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.45. 323,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.