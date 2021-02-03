PayPie (PPP) Price Down 34.2% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $766,571.81 and approximately $309.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

