PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.50. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 13,633 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.