PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.25 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $20.25 million and $296,351.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

