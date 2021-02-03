Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAG opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

