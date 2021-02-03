pEOS Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. pEOS has a market capitalization of $567,493.63 and $6,975.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00239286 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039399 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

