PEPS Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $96,699.79 and approximately $91.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017024 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,793,666 coins and its circulating supply is 42,879,587 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

