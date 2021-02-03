PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

