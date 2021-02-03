Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,837. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.