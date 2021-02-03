PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $155.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. 45,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

