PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $139.72. 2,685,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,046,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

Specifically, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.