Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Up 10.7%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 439,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 492,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

