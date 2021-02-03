Permit Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 2.4% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 87,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,238. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.