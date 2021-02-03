Permit Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Permit Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.85. 93,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

