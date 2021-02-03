Permit Capital LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Permit Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 2.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,238.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,303 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 58,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

