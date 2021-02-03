Permit Capital LLC Sells 42,306 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Permit Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 0.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 124,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,925. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

