Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,344 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

